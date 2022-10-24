Clayton County Police looking for 30-year-old man in connection to search for missing teen

According to police, Tanaya Brooks was just 17 years old at the time she ran away.

CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. — Clayton County Police need help tracking down a wanted man in connection to a search for a missing 18-year-old.

According to police, Tanaya Brooks was just 17 years old at the time she ran away. They said she could be with Keandre King. He is wanted for contributing to the delinquency of a minor and interference with custody.

Brooks was reported missing on May 18, 2022. Officers responded to the 10th block of Hawthorne Drive in Riverdale to investigate her disappearance. They said they learned Brooks ran away with the 30-year-old; her family believes she could be living in hotels in Henry and Clayton counties.

King is also a registered sex offender, police said.

"Clayton County Police Detectives have been diligently working on this case in an attempt to locate Tanaya Brooks," police said in a social media post.

Brooks has brown eyes and black hair. She's about 5'6'' in height and weighs about 120 pounds. It's possible Brooks is in the Goby Road area, police added.