DeKalb Police need help finding missing teen last seen in Stone Mountain area

ATLANTA — DeKalb Police are asking the public for help finding a missing 13-year-old who was last seen in the Stone Mountain area.

Authorities said Terrie Dawson was last seen Saturday near the 900-block of Millard Road in Stone Mountain.

She is 5-feet 6-inches tall, weighs 110 pounds, has brown eyes and black hair. Police said she was last seen wearing a white shirt, black pants and a cross-body purse.