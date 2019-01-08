TROUP COUNTY, Ga. — Authorities are asking for the public's help to find a missing Georgia teen.

According to the Troup County Sheriff's Office, 17-year-old Jasmine McCloud was last seen at her Troup County home Sunday evening.

Authorities said she may possibly be in the Guntersville, Alabama area with a friend, though they do not believe she is in any danger at this time.

Despite that, they're asking if anyone knows her location to call 911.

