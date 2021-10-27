Family concerned over University of North Georgia student last seen near Dahlonega campus

The sheriff's office said Baxter was last seen wearing a tie-dye shirt with a woven pouch necklace and a grey striped hoodie.

LUMPKIN COUNTY, Ga. — A family is concerned after a University of North Georgia student was last seen Friday, Oct. 22 near UNG's Dahlonega campus.

According to the Lumpkin County Sheriff's Office, Lucas Baxter was last seen near the Woody Gap area five days ago. UNG said that's the area where Baxter's car had been found.

The sheriff's office said Baxter was last seen wearing a tie-dye shirt with a woven pouch necklace. He also had a grey striped hoodie, a black backpack, and an orange water bottle with stickers on it. He also might be wearing round glasses.

Baxter is 5-feet 10-inches tall, weighs 145 pounds, has blue eyes, and brown hair, according to the sheriff's office.

The sheriff's office said anyone with information or anyone who has seen Lucas Baxter is asked to call investigator Marcus Sewell at (706) 482-2619 or email him at marcus.sewell@lumpkincounty.gov. Additionally, the sheriff's office said you can call dispatch at (706) 864-3633.