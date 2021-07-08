Family asking community for help finding missing Union City woman

Laura Waters' family is asking the community for help in finding her.

UNION CITY, Ga. — A Union City family said they've been desperately searching for their mother, Laura Waters, who disappeared more than a week ago.

According to Union City Police, the family filed a missing persons report Wednesday night and officials have been out canvassing the area, searching for her.

Waters' daughter said her mother would never just leave.

Her family is asking the community for help in finding her.