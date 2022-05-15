Missing woman last seen 5 days ago visiting family in College Park, Clayton County Police say

According to the police department, Barbara Dixon has not been seen or heard from after she left five days ago.

COLLEGE PARK, Ga. — Clayton County Police are asking the public for help finding a missing 57-year-old woman last seen in College Park visiting family.

Authorities said Barbara Dixon was visiting family at the 5300-block of Riverwalk Place in College Park. According to the police department, Dixon has not been seen or heard from after she left five days ago.

Dixon is 5-feet 8-inches tall, weighs 190 pounds, and has black hair and brown eyes. Clayton County Police said it's unknown what Dixon is wearing. Authorities added that Dixon has been diagnosed with diabetes.