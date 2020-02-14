CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. — The Clayton County Police Department is asking for the public's assistance in finding a woman who left the Southern Regional Medical Center on Thursday.

52-year-old Suzette Ossoron was involuntarily admitted to the center on Upper Riverdale Road. However, she left the center around 11:55 p.m. Police are concerned that she may harm herself and say she is not taking her medication currently.

Authorities describe her as 5' 7" tall, 165 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a pink Calvin Klein fleece jacket and green hospital scrubs.

Anyone with information on Ossoron's whereabouts is asked to call the Clayton County Police Department at 770-477-3550.

Clayton County Police Department

