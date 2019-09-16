The Cherokee County Sheriff's Office is looking for a missing Woodstock man.

Jonathan Rada, 32, was last seen leaving his home in Woodstock around 1 p.m. on Sept. 8. Authorities said Rada drives a red Ford F-150. They believe he may have gone to the Roswell area.

Rada is described as 6'0" tall, 200 pounds. He was last seen wearing a blue shirt and blue jeans.

He has officially been entered into GCIC as a Missing Person, authorities said.

MORE:

Man shoots, kills three men wearing masks at home in Conyers

Boil water advisory lifted for most of DeKalb County

MARTA power problems may impact East line commuters

Billie Eilish to donate portion of Music Midtown guarantee to Planned Parenthood

Kanye West holds 'Sunday Service' at metro Atlanta megachurch