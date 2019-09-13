SANDY SPRINGS, Ga. — The Sandy Springs Police Department needs help finding a missing 10-year-old boy and his father.

According to police, 33-year-old Dederick Floyd entered Woodland Elementary around 3 p.m. and took his son, Xavier, without authorization on Sept. 12.

The two left the location in an unknown vehicle.

Xavier and Dederick Floyd

Sandy Springs Police

Police said Dederick Floyd is not a custodial parent and may be trying to leave the state with Xavier.

Anyone who sees the child is asked to contact Sandy Springs Police Department Detectives at 770-551-2570 or you can contact Crime Stoppers at 404-577-TIPS (8477).

