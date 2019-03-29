RIVERDALE, Ga. — A Facebook post of a missing grandmother was shared over 6,000 times as her family desperately searched for nearly two weeks.

In October, 62-year-old Mary Robbins had brain surgery. Months later, in February, she was moved to a home healthcare facility in Riverdale where she needed 24-hour care.

But, on March 8, she went missing; though her daughter, Wendy Robbins, said she wasn't notified until March 15.

"The only thing I could think was my mom was out wandering the streets and she's cognitively impaired so everything in the world went through my mind that could possibly go wrong," she said.

Wendy said she spoke to the owner of the Riverdale facility multiple times. She said he never told her why she wasn't notified despite being listed as an emergency contact.

"He has my work number and my cell phone number," she said.

But this is where Mary's journey gets interesting. She went missing from Riverdale around March 8. We don't know how Robbins ended up at Grady Hospital in Atlanta, but on March 13, police saw her outside overnight wearing very little clothing.

When they asked her name, she gave them the name of a woman from Ringold, Georgia - and that person happened to have warrants out for her arrest.

Mary was taken to Fulton County Jail then transferred to the Catoosa County Sheriff's Office, located two hours away from Atlanta.

While being fingerprinted, deputies realized she wasn't a suspect and that she was not fully functioning mentally. While Mary waited in the Catoosa County lobby, she apparently left with a male stranger. She was later brought back when he realized she needed help.

Not knowing her identity, deputies took her to a mental health facility in Chattanooga. on March 15, once deputies found a possible relative match, they called Wendy. She said that was the first time she was ever told her mother wasn't at the Riverdale facility.

Somehow, Mary was able to get out of the Chattanooga mental health facility and disappeared again. The morning of March 18, she was found sleeping inside a hair salon. Once again, police were called and she was taken to the hospital.

Even now, it's still not clear how Mary got out of the Riverdale facility. Her daughter said she was given two different stories. She said one employee told her that her mother climbed out of a window. Another allegedly said she was dropped off at Grady Memorial Hospital. 11Alive spoke to the owner of the facility by phone. He referred us to his attorney.

It's worth pointing out that none of the facilities mentioned could legally keep her if she wanted to leave - with the exception of a medical emergency.

She did not have any identification and had signs of dementia.