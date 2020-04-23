CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. — A 40-year-old Clayton County man has not been seen since 3 p.m. Thursday, police said.

Mitchell Brooks Wright was last seen in the area of 5390 Highway 85 in Riverdale. Wright is described as a white male, 6-foot-2, 150 pounds with blue eyes and brown hair.

Police said Wright is diagnosed with schizophrenia, anxiety, borderline bipolar and depression.

He was last seen wearing a black bubble coat, black and gray pajama pants, and brown shoes.

For more information, or if you know the whereabouts of Wright, please contact Clayton County Police at 770-477-3650.

Mitchell Brooks Wright

Georgia State Patrol

