Mattie's Call issued for man missing from Riverdale

Mitchell Wright was last seen Friday, Sept. 18 around 11 a.m. in Riverdale.

CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. — A Mattie's Call - Georgia's emergency missing alert for the disabled and elderly - has been issued for a missing Riverdale man, according to the Clayton County Police Department.

Police said Mitchell Wright was last seen Friday, Sept. 18 around 11 a.m. in the area of the 5300 block of Riverdale Road.

According to police, Wright has been diagnosed with multiple mental health disorders.

Police said the 41-year-old is a white man with brown hair and blue eyes. He is 6 feet 2 inches tall and weighs about 150 pounds, according to police. He was last seen wearing a white T-shirt with "Joker" on it, green and tan jogging pants and black shoes.