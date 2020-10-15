41-year-old man with mental illnesses reported missing from Riverdale

Mitchell Wright was last seen walking away from his home on Highway 85 on Thursday morning, police said.

RIVERDALE, Ga. — Police in Clayton County are looking for a missing 41-year-old man who they said has been diagnosed with several mental illnesses.

According to police, Mitchell Wright walked away from his home in the 5900 block of Highway 85 in Riverdale at about 10:15 on Thursday morning, Oct. 15, and has not been seen since.

Investigators said Wright has a habit of of walking away from home.

Police said Wright is described as a white man with brown hair and blue eyes, standing 6'2" tall, and weighing 150 pounds. According to investigators, he was last seen wearing a light blue T-shirt and blue jeans.