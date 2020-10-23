Mattie's Call for missing man with mental disorders

Mitchell Wright, 41, was reported missing Oct. 23.

RIVERDALE, Ga. — Police have activated a Mattie's Call, Georiga's statewide emergency alert for missing disabled or elderly persons, for a Riverdale man who walked away from his Riverdale home Friday afternoon.

The Clayton County Police Department said officers responded to a missing person’s call on the morning of Oct. 23 in which Mitchell Wright, 41, was reported missing.

According to police, Wright was last seen at around 8:30 Friday mroning in the 5900 block of Hwy 85. Wright, police said, has walked away from his residence multiple times in the past.

Police said Wright has been diagnosed with multiple mental disorders.

Wright is described as a white male with brown hair and blue eyes. Police said he is 6’02” tall and weighs about 150 lbs. Wright was last seen wearing a blue T-shirt and blue jean pants, according to police.