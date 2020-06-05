Man diagnosed with schizophrenia reported missing in Clayton County

Police need help finding 40-year-old Mitchell Wright.

CLAYTON, Ga. — Police in Clayton County are looking for a 40-year-old man who went missing, Tuesday.

Officers said 40-year-old Mitchell Wright was last seen on Riverdale Road around 2:30 when he walked away from the area. He was wearing a black bubble coat, black and gray pajama pants, and brown shoes.

Police said Wright has been diagnosed with schizophrenia and borderline bipolar disorder. They said he also has anxiety and depression.

Wright has left his home multiple times in the past, according to police.

The 40-year-old has brown hair and blue eyes. Wright is 6'2" tall and weighs about 150 pounds.

Anyone with any information on the whereabouts of Wright is asked to notify the Clayton County Police Department at (770)477-3550.