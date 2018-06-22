CONYERS, Ga. -- Authorities need your help finding a missing mother and her infant son.

Rockdale County Sheriff's Office is searching for 34-year-old Danielle Jenise McKinely and 1-year-old Zaire Harrell. The department posted an endangered missing person flier on its Facebook page.

They were last seen at 8:30 a.m. on June 19 leaving a residence on Pine Ridge Trail in Conyers. Authorities said they never returned.

McKinley was last seen driving a gray 4-door 2008 Nissan Altima with no assigned license plate. The car has the VIN 1N4AL21E78N544517. She has black hair, brown eyes is about 5'9. Her son also has black hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information that could help find is asked to contact Investigator Murrian at 770-278-8159 or 770-483-4200.

