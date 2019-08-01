Investigators are searching for a Monroe mother and her two children who've been missing since Dec. 22.

Kenyah Randall-Edwards, 16, is thought to be in Monroe, Georgia, Covington, Georgia or Brooklyn, New York, according to the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children.

The FBI is assisting in the missing persons case.

Edwards is believed to have her two children with her as well, 2-year-old Kensharri Randall-Edwards and 1-year-old Shariah Randall-Edwards.

Anyone with information is asked to call 911 or the Walton County Sheriff's Office at 770-267-6557.