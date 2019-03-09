MONROE COUNTY, Ga. — Authorities in Monroe County are on the lookout for a 12-year-old girl who hasn't been seen since just after noon on Tuesday.

According to the Monroe County Sheriff's Office, Gabriela Thompson was last seen around 12:30 p.m. in the 1600 block of Smith Road in Forsyth.

She is described as about 5'4" tall with brown eyes and light brown hair. She was last seen wearing gray leggings and a light-colored shirt. Authorities say she may not be wearing shoes.

Anyone who sees Thompson is asked to call the sheriff's office at 478-994-7048 or 478-994-7010.

