Man missing in Monroe County, deputies say

Anyone with information on his whereabouts has been asked to contact the Monroe County Sheriff's Office at (478)994-7010.

MONROE COUNTY, Ga. — Jacob Daniel Herbermann was last seen on Tuesday at the Loves Travel Stop at 1500 Monticello Road in Madison around 1 a.m., according to the Monroe County Sheriff's Office. Now authorities are asking the public for help in finding this missing person.

He was last seen driving a 2010 black Honda CR-V with a Georgia tag QAW3848. He was also last seen wearing a gray t-shirt, blue jeans and a brown baseball cap. Herbermann's phone was last located at 22660 Main Street Shady Dale on Tuesday.