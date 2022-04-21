Man missing in Monroe County, deputies say

MONROE COUNTY, Ga. — Jacob Daniel Herbermann was last seen on Tuesday at the Loves Travel Stop at 1500 Monticello Road in Madison around 1 a.m., according to the Monroe County Sheriff's Office. Now authorities are asking the public for help in finding this missing person.
He was last seen driving a 2010 black Honda CR-V with a Georgia tag QAW3848. He was also last seen wearing a gray t-shirt, blue jeans and a brown baseball cap. Herbermann's phone was last located at 22660 Main Street Shady Dale on Tuesday.
Anyone with information on his whereabouts has been asked to contact the Monroe County Sheriff's Office at (478)994-7010.