Mother desperately searching for missing college student

NEWNAN, Ga. — A mother in Newnan is desperately asking for help finding her 20-year-old son who’s been missing since Thursday night.

“I won’t let go of God but I promise you, I’m tired,” said Shannon Weatherly.

She said her son, Xavien Weatherly, hasn’t made contact for days now.

She said they were having dinner at a relative’s house in Norcross and Xavien, who drove separately, never made it back home to Newnan.

“Our family’s been under a lot of stress and he’s been battling depression. He wouldn’t talk about it and he kind of shut down. It got really, really bad,” said Shannon.

She said the family recently lost their home in a fire and that may have contributed to Xavien’s stress.

Newnan police said they’re now also looking for Xavien and his mother called police Friday.

His mother said he was last seen in a grey Kia, which still hasn’t been found and his phone now goes straight to voicemail.

”That’s all I want to know: is my son safe?” she said.

Shannon said her son is a quiet but gifted student with a bright future.

“He was home from Grambling State. He’s a good kid. He graduated from Langston Hughes High School. He graduated with great grades with so many honors behind his name. He’s such a good kid,” she described Xavien.

Shannon said she won’t give up looking for Xavien and she hopes others can help keep an eye out as well.