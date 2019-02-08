ATLANTA — A mother of two with ties to the Atlanta area has been missing for several days in Minneapolis.

Neima Abdulahi, an 11Alive reporter, said that her sister, Hamdi Abdulahi, hasn't been seen since July 28. She was last spotted in the area of Blaisdell Avenue.

Hamdi Abdulahi is 31 years old and the mother of two children. She attended Decatur High School in the Atlanta area.

She is about 5 foot 3 inches.

People are asked to be on the lookout for a 2006 silver Honda Accord with the license "BYD807". Anyone who sees her is asked to call 911 or contact the Minneapolis Police Department.

Hamdi Abdulahi

provided

