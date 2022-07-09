Clayton County Police looking for missing 15-year-old

Nassir Boston was last seen on Thursday, police said.

CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. — Police in Clayton County say they are searching for a missing 15-year-old who was last seen on Thursday.

The Clayton County Police Department said on Facebook that Nassir Boston was reported missing on July 7 from a location on Leland Ln. in Jonesboro.

The department described him as standing 5-foot-9, weighing 128 pounds with black hair and brown eyes.

He was last seen wearing mauve colored shorts and white Nike slides, police said. He also had two bags with one, one black and one gray.