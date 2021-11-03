Police search for woman missing from Atlanta for two days

According to the Atlanta Police Department, Navil Flores was last seen March 8.

ATLANTA — Atlanta Police is asking for the public's help in finding a 30-year-old woman reported missing by her brother, Wednesday.

According to the police department, Navil Flores was last seen two days before that - on March 8 - off Bolton Road. Her current whereabouts are unknown.

Police said Flores is 5-foot-1 and weighs about 170 pounds. She has gray/silver hair and brown eyes, according to police.

There was no description of what she was wearing when she was last seen.