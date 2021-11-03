Police search for woman missing from Atlanta for two days

ATLANTA — Atlanta Police is asking for the public's help in finding a 30-year-old woman reported missing by her brother, Wednesday.
According to the police department, Navil Flores was last seen two days before that - on March 8 - off Bolton Road. Her current whereabouts are unknown.
Police said Flores is 5-foot-1 and weighs about 170 pounds. She has gray/silver hair and brown eyes, according to police.
There was no description of what she was wearing when she was last seen.
If anyone has information or knows where Flores is, they are asked to dial 911 or contact the Atlanta Police Homicide/Adult Missing Persons Unit at 404-546-4235.