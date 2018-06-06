MORROW, Ga. – It’s been almost 22 years since a woman disappeared and her case went cold. Now, a new tip has prompted Morrow Police and GBI to search for her once again.

Officers received a tip just a week ago when residents who live near the search location reached out to authorities. They found the missing woman's driver's license in the woods near I-75, the same place her car was found 22 years ago.

On Wednesday, Morrow Police continue the search in the woods off Duffy Drive in Morrow for Sherri Vanessa Holland.

Holland, described as blond haired and blue eyed, was last seen the morning of Aug. 16, 1996, in Flagler Beach, Florida. The Georgia Bureau of Investigation said Holland was preparing to return to Atlanta at the time.

Her car, a gold 1987 BMW, was found with a flat tire on August 24 abandoned on I-75 northbound just south of Highway 54 in Morrow.

Morrow Police Chief James Callaway said Holland's disappearance appeared suspicious from the beginning.

"There were a lot of items left in the car that lead us to believe it was foul play," he said. "There was over $2,000 left in the car. There was a purse with no ID in the car."

Also in the car were a loaded pistol, dog leashes, and dog food - but no dogs. As the search began in 1996, K9 units led search crews to a pond between where Holland's car was found and her dogs were discovered.

Her father joined the search and, back then, we spoke with her twin sister.

"You know you lose a twin, you lose everything," she said. "It's like losing a child, you know, and I would give my life for her in a second if she could come back."

Fred Mays, who was a Georgia Bureau of Investigation agent at the time, led the search. Now the agency's director of internal affairs, Mays received a call from Morrow police about the new lead in the case one week ago.

"I was ready to go, there was no way I was going to miss the search today," he said.

Cadaver dogs showed interest in at least three different places in the woods on Wednesday.

Anyone with information on Ms. Holland is asked to contact Morrow Police at 770-960-3003. If you have any information regarding this case, you are asked call the GBI Tip Line at 1-800-597-TIPS (800)-597-8477.

© 2018 WXIA