Missing In Georgia

Newton County man with dementia goes missing, deputies asking for help

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of James Terry has been asked to contact the Newton County Sheriff's Office at 678-544-6289 or to call 911.

NEWTON COUNTY, Ga. — A Mattie's Call has been issued in Newton County, and deputies are asking the public for help.

James Terry, who suffers from dementia, was last seen on Jan. 28 around 3:35 p.m., according to the Newton County Sheriff's Office. They said he had left a doctor's appointment within the county hours prior. Terry is a heart and dialysis patient with diabetes. He has no medication on his person, deputies

Credit: Newton County Sheriff's Office
Newton County deputies issued a Mattie's Call on Friday after a man suffering from dementia was reported missing.

Terry was last seen wearing khaki pants and a black vest. Anyone with information on his whereabouts has been asked to contact the Newton County Sheriff's Office at 678-544-6289 or to call 911.

