Newton County mom, 12-year-old son disappear during trip to the store

The two vanished nearly a week ago after the mom took her own mother's car and told her they'd be back shortly.

COVINGTON, Ga. — The search is on for a Newton County mom and her 12-year-old son after police say they vanished while running errands together last Saturday.

Brittany Wiley, 37, and her 12-year-old boy Rodney Wiley Jr., disappeared during a trip to Ross and Food Depot in Covington on April 22 while driving in her mom's red Ford Escape, police said.

Brittany had told her mother that she and her son would be right back after they left, according to police.

Covington Police said their vehicle was last spotted by Flock Cameras traveling south on Turner Lake Road.

Brittany is 5 feet tall and weighs 135 pounds. She has black hair and brown eyes.