Police need help in search for missing Atlanta man

Nicholas Bachhuber was last seen leaving his Southwest Atlanta home to get an emissions test on his car Sunday.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

ATLANTA — The Atlanta Police Department needs help in finding 33-year-old Atlanta resident Nicholas Bachhuber.

Bachhuber was last seen Sunday around 4:00 p.m. leaving his home to go get an emissions test.

Police said just around 5:20 p.m., Bachhuber told his wife that he was on his way home, but never made it.

They said he was last seen wearing a black windbreaker, black shorts and black New Balance sneakers.

Police described Bachhuber as a white male who is 5 feet and 8 inches tall and 170 pounds. They said he is known to have depression.

Police said he drives a white 2005 Toyota 4runner with a Georgia license plate that reads "TCX0369."