Police need help in search for missing Atlanta man

ATLANTA — The Atlanta Police Department needs help in finding 33-year-old Atlanta resident Nicholas Bachhuber.
Bachhuber was last seen Sunday around 4:00 p.m. leaving his home to go get an emissions test.
Police said just around 5:20 p.m., Bachhuber told his wife that he was on his way home, but never made it.
They said he was last seen wearing a black windbreaker, black shorts and black New Balance sneakers.
Police described Bachhuber as a white male who is 5 feet and 8 inches tall and 170 pounds. They said he is known to have depression.
Police said he drives a white 2005 Toyota 4runner with a Georgia license plate that reads "TCX0369."
Police are asking anyone with information on Bachhuber's whereabouts to contact 911.