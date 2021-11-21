Missing 8-year-old girl in Gwinnett whose mom is 'extremely concerned for her safety'

The police department said Nicole Hall was last seen by her mother between midnight and 1 a.m. Sunday morning.

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — Police in Gwinnett County are searching for a 8-year-old girl whose mother is said to be "extremely concerned for her daughter's safety."

Nicole Hall went missing early Sunday morning from a hotel in the Peachtree Corners area where she and her mother are staying. Police said she is diagnosed with autism and is new to the area.

The Gwinnett County Police Department said Nicole's mother had last seen her between midnight and 1 a.m. Sunday morning.

She went missing at some point after that from the HomeTowne Studios hotel where she and her mother are staying in the Peachtree Corners area at 7049 Jimmy Carter Blvd.

Police said Hall was last seen wearing a Tweedy-Bird jacket, with a blue and white pajama set. She could be wearing glasses and rainbow light-up shoes.

She was described as 4-foot-10, weighing about 80 pounds. She has brown eyes and black shoulder-length hair.

"Anyone who may come in contact with her or learn of her whereabouts to call the police immediately," police said.