Missing 12-year-old girl in Clayton County

Nilah Stallion was last seen early Friday morning.

CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. — Police are trying to find a 12-year-old girl in Clayton County after she went missing from a home early Friday morning.

According to the Clayton County Police Department, Nilah Stallion was staying at a residence in Jonesboro with a relative, and was last seen laying in the living room at 5:30 a.m. They found she was gone at 8:45 a.m.

According to the department, Nilah had been at the residence for two days. She was there "because of behavioral problems and attempts to run away while living with her mother in Cobb County," police said.

"The relative advised that Nilah does not know anyone in the area and that no family members have had any communication with Nilah," a notice said.

She was believed to be wearing a peach colored Nike hooded sweatshirt, white pants and gray UGG boots when she left. She stands 5-foot-2, weighs 125 pounds and has brown hair and brown eyes, according to authorities.