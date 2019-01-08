LAFAYETTE, Ga. — Authorities in north Georgia are asking for help finding a missing woman not seen in several days.

Investigators with the Walker County Sheriff's Office said Destiny Christine Mccaw was last seen on July 25 in the Villanow area of Lafayette, Ga..

Mccaw is described as about 5 feet 2 inches tall and 185 pounds. Anyone who locates her or knows where she may be is asked to contact Sgt. Pepper Stanfield at 706-638-1909 Ext. 1238. Tipsters can also email the detective at pepperstanfield@walkerso.com.

MORE HEADLINES

Officer hospitalized after being dragged during traffic stop

Kids surround deadly rattlesnake, deputy steps in to remove it

How one community curbed crime at their dangerous gas station