CATOOSA COUNTY, Ga. -- Investigators are asking for help finding a missing woman out of northwest Georgia.

According to the Catoosa County Sheriff's Office, 43-year-old Misty Rogers was last seen in the area of Sarah Amy Lane in the county. She is described as about 5 feet 10 inches tall and 135 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information on her location is asked to call the sheriff's office detective, John Cunningham, at 706-935-2424.

