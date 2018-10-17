BOWDON, Ga. -- Authorities in Carroll County are on the lookout for a teen girl not seen since December, or heard from in 6 months.

Nineteen-year-old Brooklyn Mengle was last seen in the Bowdon, Georgia area and police have no details beyond that regarding where she may be.

Mengel is described as about 5 feet 6 inches tall and 120 pounds with brownish blond hair and blue eyes. Anyone with information about her location or a means of reaching her is asked to call Carroll County Sheriff's Office Investigator Ashley Hulsey at 770-830-5916 Ext. 2248.

