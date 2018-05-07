ATHENS, Ga. -- It's been a year since a 10-year-old girl went missing from Illinois. Authorities said her mom, who is accused of abducting her, has ties to Georgia.

Kayla Unbehaun went missing July 5, 2017. A felony warrant for kidnapping was issued for Heather Unbehaun on July 29, 2017, according to officials.

The National Center for Missing & Exploited Children along with the South Elgin Police in Illinois are asking for the public's help in finding Kayla. She is 4 feet 4 inches tall and weighs 60 pounds. She has sandy brown hair and blue eyes.

Heather is 5 feet 3 inches tall and weighs 135 pounds with blonde hair and blue eyes.

Heather Unbehaun

Officials said Unbehaun has ties to Athens, Georgia and has not used any social media since she went missing. Authorities said she expressed a desire to live off-the-grid before they disappeared.

According to law enforcement, the car Unbehaun was driving was sold last fall.

“There is a lot of people that love her and everyone wants to see her and spend time with her," said Kayla's dad, Ryan Iserka. "I don’t want to take her mother away from her. I want her to grow up happy and have a life with everyone who loves her.”

If anyone has seen or has information about Kayla and Heather Unebehaun contact the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children at 1-800-THE-LOST (1-800-843-5678) or the South Elgin Police Department at 630-232-4739.

