MARIETTA, Ga. -- A family in Cobb County is still asking the community to help find an 18-year-old girl.

Family members of Jada Holmes have been searching for her since she went missing, July 5.

According to the Cobb County Sheriff's Office, Holmes has autism and gets confused when she is not in her normal routine.

"I'm in total shock. I'm at a loss for words right now," said Alicia Johnson, the teen's mom. "We just want her to know we love her and want her back."

Police said Jada was last seen leaving her apartment in Colonial Grand of off Barrett Creek Boulevard in Marietta.

"Our family needs your prayers and thoughts right now," the teen's aunt, Shanika Taylor, said. "Any information, no matter how small, would help us out."

Policed said she was wearing a blue Nike T-shirt, black tights, and a black jacket when she disappeared. She has very short hair but could be wearing a curly wig. Her family said she also normally wears glasses.

On Saturday, her family will be handing out fliers at the Walmart on Barrett Parkway in Marietta in hopes of finding her.

Anyone with information who may know her whereabouts, call 911 or 770-499-3911 immediately.

