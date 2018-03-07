UPDATE: Police say the parents of the two children have been found and that no charges are pending.

PEACHTREE CITY, Ga. -- Peachtree City authorities need the public's help locating the parents of two young kids who were found alone Tuesday morning.

According to the post published to Facebook by Peachtree City police, the two children were found wandering on a path behind an amphitheater and are believed to be from the Sweetgum area.

Anyone who has information on the location of the children's parents is asked to call Peachtree City Police at 770-487-8866.

