Union City Police search for woman not seen in nearly a month

Union City Police said family of Patricia Webb last heard from her around Sept. 30.

UNION CITY, Ga. — Police in Union City are asking for help finding a woman who hasn't been seen in amost a month.

Union City Police said family of Patricia Webb last heard from her around Sept. 30, when she said she was in Union City, Georgia.

Police said Webb is a white woman who is about 5'4" tall and weighs about 130 pounds.

Webb, according to police, has brownish-blonde, long length hair and blue eyes. She has a left arm tattoo of a star and a right arm tattoo.

Police have not said the circumstances of her disapperance, nor if they suspect foul play, but they asked for anyone who migth know where she is to call 911 or Detective Nelson at 770-515-7835.