ATLANTA — The Atlanta Police Department needs help finding a missing 20-year-old.

Officers said Patrick Stafford was last seen Thursday around 5 p.m.

Officers said they were called to Summer Lane Drive and talked to Stafford's caretaker, who said he left the home on foot. Stafford has bipolar disorder and autism.

He was last seen wearing dark blue jeans, a black shirt, an army fatigue vest, and black shoes.

Stafford weighs about 210 pounds and is 5 feet 10 inches tall.

Anyone who sees Stafford should call police.

Patrick Stafford

APD

