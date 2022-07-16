Atlanta Police searching for missing 84-year-old who hasn't been seen in two days

ATLANTA — Atlanta Police said Saturday they were searching for a missing 84-year-old man for whom they have issued a Mattie's Call.
Police said Paul Dillard was last seen at 2105 Cascade Rd. on Thursday at 11:30 a.m., and at the time was driving a 2004 Ford F-150 silver pickup truck with tag number PTV4735.
He was reported missing by his wife sometime after that. He is described as 5-foot-6, weighing 170 pounds with gray hair and brown eyes, and was wearing a green plaid shirt with red stripes, blue jeans and white sneakers when he was last seen.
If anyone has seen him or knows where he may be, they are asked to call 911 or the Atlanta Police Adult Missing Persons Unit at 404-546-4235.