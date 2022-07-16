Atlanta Police searching for missing 84-year-old who hasn't been seen in two days

Police said Paul Dillard was last seen at 2105 Cascade Rd.

ATLANTA — Atlanta Police said Saturday they were searching for a missing 84-year-old man for whom they have issued a Mattie's Call.

Police said Paul Dillard was last seen at 2105 Cascade Rd. on Thursday at 11:30 a.m., and at the time was driving a 2004 Ford F-150 silver pickup truck with tag number PTV4735.

He was reported missing by his wife sometime after that. He is described as 5-foot-6, weighing 170 pounds with gray hair and brown eyes, and was wearing a green plaid shirt with red stripes, blue jeans and white sneakers when he was last seen.