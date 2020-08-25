Paulding County man who struggles with Alzheimer's missing

Authorities said his family usually hides his car keys from him to prevent him from leaving, but he was able to find them on Monday.

PAULDING COUNTY, Ga. — The Paulding County Sheriff's Department is searching for an 81-year-old missing man who struggles with Alzheimer's and COPD.

Richard D. Watkins was last seen driving away from his home on Monday around 10 a.m. Watkins drives a 2013 White Chevy Impala with the Georgia tag number PRD 3002.

Watkins is described as a white man that stands 5'08 tall, 175 pounds with hazel eyes and brown hair (combed back). He was last seen wearing the grey pinstriped polo shirt with a black collar which is depicted in the attached photograph. He was also wearing blue jeans and black Sketcher sneakers.

