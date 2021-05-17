Paulding County deputies search for missing homeless woman

Jessica Moss is known to regularly visit the Wagon Trail Circle area and the Sunset Inn Motel in Dallas.

DALLAS, Ga. — The Paulding County Sheriff’s Office is seeking help in finding a missing 29-year-old woman.

Police said Jessica Lynn Moss was last seen Thursday, May 13. Moss is known to frequent the Wagon Trail Circle area and the Sunset Inn Motel in Dallas.

Officers said she is homeless and her cellphone -- that her family pays for -- is turned off and her voicemail is full. Police said her family is concerned for her safety but doesn’t have any reason to believe that foul play is suspected.

Authorities have not released any additional general description information including her height or weight.