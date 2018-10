PAULDING COUNTY, Ga. — The Paulding County Sheriff's Office is asking for help in finding a missing child.

Kamran Khan, 16, was last seen in the area of Bill Carruth Parkway.

Authorities describe him as a thin-build, mixed-race male, who is 5'11" with dark brown hair and dark eyes.

He was last seen wearing black pants, a red check jacket and maroon shirt.

If anyone has information on where Khan may be, they're asked to call 911 or 770-443-3010.

