Paulding deputies looking for missing man last seen on his bicycle on Oct. 10

Christopher Brown was last seen leaving his home on Poplar Springs home, according to the sheriff's office.

According to a social media post from the Paulding County Sheriff's Office, Christopher Brown was last seen wearing a grey and black shirt, khaki pants, and riding on a lime green bicycle.

Deputies said Brown is described as a white male standing 5-feet-3-inches tall, and weighing 145 pounds.

They said detectives do not have any reason to believe there has been any foul play involved in his disappearance, but his family is very concerned for his well-being.