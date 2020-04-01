PAULDING COUNTY, Ga. — Authorities in Paulding County are looking for a runaway 13-year-old boy who they said was last seen on Saturday.

According to the Paulding County Sheriff's Office, Mikah Wilson is described as 5-feet-2-inches tall and weighing about 143 pounds. Deputies said he was last seen in the area of Davis Mill Road South.

Anyone who has seen Mikah is asked to call Paulding County authorities at 770-445-2117.

Authorities in Paulding County are looking for 13-year-old Mikah Wilson. They said he has run away from home and was last seen on Saturday, Jan. 4, 2020.

Paulding County Sheriff's Office

