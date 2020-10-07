Missing 74-year-old dementia patient in East Point

Phyllis Williams went missing on Thursday.

EAST POINT, Ga. — Police in East Point are asking for help locating a missing 74-year-old dementia patient.

They say Phyllis Williams hasn't been heard from after she left a home on East Point St. yesterday, July 9.

They described her as 5-foot-6 and 160 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes.

She left the home in a red Pontiac Grand Prix with no tag and tinted windows.

Police ask if anyone sees her or has information to please contact Detectives Tysver or Watts at the East Point Police Department at 404-761-2177, or call 911.