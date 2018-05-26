ATLANTA – The family of a missing Indiana teen believes he could be in Atlanta and is asking for the community’s help in finding him.

Landon Skiles has been missing from his home in New Paris, Indiana since May 18.

NBC affiliate WNDU reported the 16-year-old’s brother and a retired police officer found Landon’s truck at South Bend International Airport. There, surveillance video showed Landon boarding a one-way Delta flight to Atlanta.

His family is now asking the Atlanta community to help bring Landon home.

“It's the hardest thing I've ever faced in my life,” Landon’s father, Eric Skiles told WNDU. “I can't even describe it. We love Landon so much. He has so many friends and his whole family loves and we just can't wait to see him again.”

Skiles said Landon’s only experience in Atlanta was during a family trip when they were hauling a boat through the city on their way to Florida. When a tire on their trailer locked up, a technician in Atlanta stopped what he was doing to help, WNDU reported.

“When we got all done, we asked what we owed him, and he said this is southern hospitality, there’s no charge,” Skiles said. “That’s the impression I have of Atlanta, Georgia. I believe that there’s a lot of wonderful people there.”

Skiles told WNDU he believes there are more people like that in Atlanta who can help them get Landon home.

“I would appeal to the city of Atlanta, the people in Georgia, please help us find our son,” he said.

Anyone with information about Landon's whereabouts is asked to their local police department since Landon is listed as a missing person in a national database. You can also contact the Elkhart County Sheriff’s Department at (574) 891-2300.

