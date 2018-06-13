MADISON, Ga. -- The family of a woman who had been missing since Memorial Day Weekend says that police have found her car.

Molly Hilsman, 38, went missing on Memorial Day and her family believes she was taken against her will.

"We haven’t found anything else yet. They had four investigators working on it yesterday (Tuesday) afternoon from Morgan County Sheriff’s Department," said Lenora Hilsman, Molly's mother.

Covington Police located Molly's car at a park and ride last Tuesday, June 5, however, did not notify Molly's mother until the past weekend.

Holly had planned to go to Piedmont Park on Memorial Day but when she didn't return home, her family started to worry.

"I don't know what else to say, other than it's just breaking my heart to not be able to find her – talk to her," her mother Lenora said through tears.

If anyone has any information on Molly's whereabouts, they are asked to call the Morgan County Sheriff's Office at 706-342-1507.

