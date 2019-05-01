The Polk County Sheriff's Office said early Sunday morning that 87-year-old Lewis Helms had been located safely and had been returned home.

Law enforcement across parts of Northwest Georgia and Northeast Alabama had been searching for the elderly man since early Saturday when word went out that he was missing.

Police had indicated that Helms had gone missing from his neighborhood in his pickup truck. He has early onset dementia, which lent an extra measure of concern for his wellbeing and safety.