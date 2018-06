TUCKER, Ga. -- Police in DeKalb County found a missing 11-year-old boy.

Police said he was located and is at home.

Tyler Hollenshead went missing from his home on Clover Leaf Drive between 9 a.m. and 10 a.m. Monday, according to DeKalb County Police.

