AUBURN, Ga. — A 3-year-old is missing from his home in Auburn, Georgia, according to authorities.

Auburn Police issued the missing child alert for Gabriel Simmons, Thursday; the boy hasn't been seen since the afternoon of July 27, authorities say.

Police said he was last at a home off Main Street in Auburn, Georgia, and was wearing an Odell Beckham jersey with khaki shorts. Authorities say he is a black male who is 45 pounds and has brown eyes with black curls. Police say he has a birthmark on his back near the left shoulder.

Authorities say they believe the 3-year-old is traveling with Taylor Zimmerman, a 24-year-old white female. She has green eyes and blonde hair and is 5 feet 4 inches tall and weighs 140 pounds.

They believe the pair are traveling in a black 2016 Ford Focus with Georgia tag RBV2653.

Anyone who has information on Gabriel Simmons is asked to call the Auburn Police at 770-513-8657.

