Police looking for missing Clayton County 16-year-old

CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. — Police in Clayton County say they are looking for a 16-year-old who has been reported missing.
The department said Saturday that they had responded the day before to a location on Lake Regency Dr., where Naneka Campbell had last been seen.
Campbell was described as 5-foot-6, weighing 130 pounds with red and blonde hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing her work Golden Krust uniform, which includes a black shirt and black pants.
The department said she has not been diagnosed with any mental health issues, and they are asking anyone who has seen Naneka or know where she may be to call 770-477-3550.