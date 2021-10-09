Police looking for missing Clayton County 16-year-old

The department said Saturday that they had responded the day before to a location on Lake Regency Dr., where Naneka Campbell had last been seen.

CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. — Police in Clayton County say they are looking for a 16-year-old who has been reported missing.

The department said Saturday that they had responded the day before to a location on Lake Regency Dr., where Naneka Campbell had last been seen.

Campbell was described as 5-foot-6, weighing 130 pounds with red and blonde hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing her work Golden Krust uniform, which includes a black shirt and black pants.